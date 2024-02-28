Looking for stallholders for Hastings Brick Fair 2024!
Have you got Lego sitting around collecting dust? Do you want to sell your collection? This is the perfect place to sell!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
After the huge success of the first ever Hastings Brick Fair last year, we are hosting another one this year. This year is going to be bigger and better!
We are currently looking for stallholders. You can sell anything brick related; Lego, other brands, figures, Lego games, Accessories, New or Old.
This event will be taking place on Saturday 17th August 2024, but Venue it TBC.
Please contact us for more information:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 01424 481174
Or pop in to our shop: 22 Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HL