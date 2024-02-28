Looking for stallholders for Hastings Brick Fair 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the huge success of the first ever Hastings Brick Fair last year, we are hosting another one this year. This year is going to be bigger and better!

We are currently looking for stallholders. You can sell anything brick related; Lego, other brands, figures, Lego games, Accessories, New or Old.

This event will be taking place on Saturday 17th August 2024, but Venue it TBC.

Please contact us for more information:

Phone: 01424 481174