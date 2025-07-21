Loxwood Joust raises the stakes with new experiences

Indulge in new banquet entertainment, a fresh food menu, and an exciting experience hosted by new characters and an evolving storyline.

For the first time, camping will be available all three weekends, including campervan pitches alongside pitch-your-own spaces, allowing guests to fully immerse in the kingdom while also offering them the opportunity to experience exclusive live entertainment.

Additionally, new quests and storylines will bring fresh surprises and twists to the ever-evolving world of Loxwood Joust.

This summer, Loxwood Joust will transform the West Sussex countryside into an alternate universe, as epic jousts, brave knights, and thrilling quests come to life all in the name of Queen Helena and her timely need for marriage!

Taking place over the first three weekends in August 2025, from August 2 to August 17, this unique experience immerses explorers into a kingdom filled with adventure, music, and captivating stories., as well as the offering the chance to camp amongst the magic and feast at lavish banquets!

Loxwood Joust is a kingdom where history and fantasy collide. Experience the thrill of live jousting tournaments, dramatic performances, and an immersive atmosphere filled with music and vibrant characters.

Watch knights clash for glory, cheer for a champion, or witness the majestic Birds of Prey performances in an action-packed spectacle.

The kingdom is alive with energy, offering quests, side stories, and hidden secrets, with new adventures and evolving storylines for both newcomers and returning adventurers from previous jousts.

The clock is ticking for Queen Helena! By ancient law, she must marry before the final clash of the next Summer Joust or risk losing her crown. Suitors from every corner are coming to fight for her hand, with bold displays, grand riches, and fearless skill. Will the royal heart be won through true love, or will duty decide her fate? Witness this dramatic tale unfold at Loxwood Joust, where the final joust of the season will not only crown a champion but also determine the future of the kingdom!

The Royal Quarter sector offers even more for adventurers of all ages to explore. Step into a world of hands-on adventure, with activities like archery, axe throwing, and crossbow, perfect for those wanting to try their hand at these legendary age-old skills. Whether diving into quests, enjoying the jousting matches, or soaking in the vibrant atmosphere, there’s something for everyone. Children and adults alike can revel in the action or simply relax and enjoy the music, food, and entertainment, all while exploring the kingdom at their own pace.

At Loxwood Joust, adventurers can forge their own path, engage with the vibrant characters, uncover hidden secrets, or take a moment to enjoy the spectacular jousting, live music, and dramatic performances. Don’t miss the drama, the battles, and the grand wedding finale that will define the season! Those looking to explore a new reality are encouraged to secure their spot now, with day passes starting from £8 and weekend passes from £45.

Website here | Images here | Bookings here

Loxwood Joust takes place over three weekends from 10am to 6pm at Loxwood Meadow, Billingshurst, West Sussex, RH14 0AL

Tickets for Loxwood Joust 2025 are now available, with advance pricing on some tickets. Day Pass: Prices range from £8 to £27. Weekend Camping Pass & Pitches: Prices range from £45 to £100. Banquets: Prices range from £12 to £32. Workshops: Prices range from £5 to £70. Limited availability includes activities such as Archery, Sword Training, Blacksmith, Leathercraft, Chainmail, Copper Bangle, Tablet Weaving, Calligraphy, Book Binding and Personalised Ceremonies.

