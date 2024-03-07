Luke Littler and Premier League darts to return in Sussex venue tonight

Luke Littler, pictured. (Photo: Taylor Lanning)

Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is taking place. Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.

This evening sees the Brighton Centre on King’s Road used to host the Premier League darts. Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Aspinall has climbed to fourth with his Premier League win in Exeter, Michael Smith has 7 points at fifth, Gerwyn Price has 5 at sixth place and Peter Wright currently sits in last position with no points on the board just yet.

Luke Littler might be looking to get a victory this evening, after coming close in week two, as well as reaching the semi-finals on weeks one, four and five.