Luke Littler and Premier League darts to return in Sussex venue tonight
Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is taking place. Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.
This evening sees the Brighton Centre on King’s Road used to host the Premier League darts. Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too.
Nathan Aspinall has climbed to fourth with his Premier League win in Exeter, Michael Smith has 7 points at fifth, Gerwyn Price has 5 at sixth place and Peter Wright currently sits in last position with no points on the board just yet.
Luke Littler might be looking to get a victory this evening, after coming close in week two, as well as reaching the semi-finals on weeks one, four and five.
Updates to follow.