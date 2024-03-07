Luke Littler and Premier League darts to return in Sussex venue tonight

Tonight will see a Sussex venue host the Premier League of darts this evening (Thursday, March 7).
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:17 GMT
Luke Littler, pictured. (Photo: Taylor Lanning)Luke Littler, pictured. (Photo: Taylor Lanning)
Luke Littler, pictured. (Photo: Taylor Lanning)

Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is taking place. Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.

This evening sees the Brighton Centre on King’s Road used to host the Premier League darts. Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Aspinall has climbed to fourth with his Premier League win in Exeter, Michael Smith has 7 points at fifth, Gerwyn Price has 5 at sixth place and Peter Wright currently sits in last position with no points on the board just yet.

Luke Littler might be looking to get a victory this evening, after coming close in week two, as well as reaching the semi-finals on weeks one, four and five.

Updates to follow.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLuke LittlerNathan AspinallSussexMichael van Gerwen