Madehurst Bonfire and Fireworks: what time it starts, how much tickets cost
Madehurst’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night is back on Saturday, November 5.
In addition to the fireworks, there will also be barbecue food, tea, cakes, mulled wine and a licensed bar.
Gates open at 6.30pm where tickets can be purchased on the night.
Adult tickets cost £5, child tickets cost £3, and a family ticket is £15.
Most Popular
The bonfire will be lit at 7.00pm, followed by the fireworks at about 7.30pm.
Madehurst Cricket Club is situated in Madehurst Bowl, Madehurst, Arundel, BN18 0NN.