Madehurst Bonfire and Fireworks: what time it starts, how much tickets cost

Madehurst’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night is back on Saturday, November 5.

By Megan Baker
11 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 10:49am

In addition to the fireworks, there will also be barbecue food, tea, cakes, mulled wine and a licensed bar.

Gates open at 6.30pm where tickets can be purchased on the night.

Adult tickets cost £5, child tickets cost £3, and a family ticket is £15.

    The bonfire will be lit at 7.00pm, followed by the fireworks at about 7.30pm.

    Madehurst Cricket Club is situated in Madehurst Bowl, Madehurst, Arundel, BN18 0NN.

