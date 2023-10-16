Telscombe Residents Association’s (TRA) Magic Telscombe Trail launched on the October 7 and was described by over forty attendees as a magical success.

Pat ‘The Hat’ Bowman, chair of the TRA, said that it was a “dream come true” to see the trail map he wanted to create finally come to life, after 5 years of battling through fundraising challenges and delays caused by the pandemic, and just 3 months after asking Havens Community Hub to give project support, it was completed and launched.

Jacqui Flavell, Project Manager for Havens Community Hub said, “We are so pleased to have been able to bring this project to fruition. To see so many people come out to take part in the launch and support this community activity is amazing.”

The TRA started the walk at the Telscombe Civic Centre and were joined by Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Mayor of Telscombe, Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP, Christine ‘The Missus’ Bowman, Vice Chair of TRA, Cllr. Aimee Harman, Peacehaven Town Council, Cllr. Cathy Gallagher, Telscombe Town Council, magician Sam Jones (semi-finalist from Britain’s Got Talent) and the Telscombe Trail Fairy (Becca Woolven).

The walk map encourages both visitors to the area and residents to discover the history of Telscombe via the trail.

Local communities benefit in many ways from walks in their local areas. They improve physical health, mental well-being and promote community cohesion.