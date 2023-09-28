Magical Christmas shopping at The Kennels Christmas Market

Getting ready for Christmas at The Kennels is the perfect way to kick off the festive season.

Over the weekend of 2/3rd December, The Kennels Christmas market will offer a wide range of goodies to buy for your nearest and dearest as well as serving food and festive drinks to make ticking off your Christmas gift list, an enjoyable experience.

Escape the bustle of the high street and soak up the festive atmosphere at The Kennels’ Christmas Market. We will be bringing together a collection of artisan products, festive gifts and delicious food with handpicked stalls, all of course, wrapped up with mulled wine and mince pies. It’s the perfect place to discover special Christmas gifts for loved ones and friends.

Admission is complimentary with members and non-members welcome with food available throughout the day.

Shopping made easy at The Kennels

Stallholders confirmed so far:

Chalk & Flint

Seven Seventeen

Imagination Chocolates

Floral Artisan

Roost-UK

Hellebore & Rose

Curing Rebels Ltd

Forrest and Morgan

Alchemy

Tim Bulmer Artist

Gusbourne

Estribos

Goodwood Retail

The London Fur Company

V.A Design Studio

Harbour Hounds

Goodwood Farm Shop

Lower Lodge Candles

Este Estilo

Sabbot

Liz All Makes

More stallholders to follow.