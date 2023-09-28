BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Magical Christmas shopping at The Kennels Christmas Market

Getting ready for Christmas at The Kennels is the perfect way to kick off the festive season.
By Dawn SharpeContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over the weekend of 2/3rd December, The Kennels Christmas market will offer a wide range of goodies to buy for your nearest and dearest as well as serving food and festive drinks to make ticking off your Christmas gift list, an enjoyable experience.

Escape the bustle of the high street and soak up the festive atmosphere at The Kennels’ Christmas Market. We will be bringing together a collection of artisan products, festive gifts and delicious food with handpicked stalls, all of course, wrapped up with mulled wine and mince pies. It’s the perfect place to discover special Christmas gifts for loved ones and friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission is complimentary with members and non-members welcome with food available throughout the day.

Most Popular
    Shopping made easy at The KennelsShopping made easy at The Kennels
    Shopping made easy at The Kennels

    Stallholders confirmed so far:

    • Chalk & Flint
    • Seven Seventeen
    • Imagination Chocolates
    • Floral Artisan
    • Roost-UK
    • Hellebore & Rose
    • Curing Rebels Ltd
    • Forrest and Morgan
    • Alchemy
    • Tim Bulmer Artist
    • Gusbourne
    • Estribos
    • Goodwood Retail
    • The London Fur Company
    • V.A Design Studio
    • Harbour Hounds
    • Goodwood Farm Shop
    • Lower Lodge Candles
    • Este Estilo
    • Sabbot
    • Liz All Makes

    More stallholders to follow.

    No need to book.

    Related topics:Stallholders