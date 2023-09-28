Magical Christmas shopping at The Kennels Christmas Market
Over the weekend of 2/3rd December, The Kennels Christmas market will offer a wide range of goodies to buy for your nearest and dearest as well as serving food and festive drinks to make ticking off your Christmas gift list, an enjoyable experience.
Escape the bustle of the high street and soak up the festive atmosphere at The Kennels’ Christmas Market. We will be bringing together a collection of artisan products, festive gifts and delicious food with handpicked stalls, all of course, wrapped up with mulled wine and mince pies. It’s the perfect place to discover special Christmas gifts for loved ones and friends.
Admission is complimentary with members and non-members welcome with food available throughout the day.
Stallholders confirmed so far:
- Chalk & Flint
- Seven Seventeen
- Imagination Chocolates
- Floral Artisan
- Roost-UK
- Hellebore & Rose
- Curing Rebels Ltd
- Forrest and Morgan
- Alchemy
- Tim Bulmer Artist
- Gusbourne
- Estribos
- Goodwood Retail
- The London Fur Company
- V.A Design Studio
- Harbour Hounds
- Goodwood Farm Shop
- Lower Lodge Candles
- Este Estilo
- Sabbot
- Liz All Makes
More stallholders to follow.
No need to book.