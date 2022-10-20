Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate fireworks and night: when it starts, how much tickets cost
Fireworks and night putting is back at Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate on Friday, November 4.
Not your average fireworks night, the evening involves night golf for children, live music, street food vans and a festive outdoor bar.
The event runs from 5pm – 9pm.
Tickets cost £10 per person, children aged between six – 16 enter for £6. Children under five go free.
Most Popular
Mannings Heath Golf and Wine estate is situated in Hammerpond Road, Mannings Heath, Horsham, RH13 6PG.