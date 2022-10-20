Edit Account-Sign Out
Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate fireworks and night: when it starts, how much tickets cost

Fireworks and night putting is back at Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate on Friday, November 4.

By Megan Baker
24 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 5:35pm

Not your average fireworks night, the evening involves night golf for children, live music, street food vans and a festive outdoor bar.

The event runs from 5pm – 9pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person, children aged between six – 16 enter for £6. Children under five go free.

    You can book tickets online.

    Mannings Heath Golf and Wine estate is situated in Hammerpond Road, Mannings Heath, Horsham, RH13 6PG.

    Fireworks