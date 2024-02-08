Marking 50 years since ABBA’s legendary 1974 Eurovision win in Brighton

Abba Arrival (contributed pic)

Benny Andersson performer Mark said: “ABBA has left an indelible mark on music history and it’s an honour to pay tribute to a band that has brought joy to millions around the world. We have been performing as ABBA for over 25 years and we strive to make the show bigger and better each year. We love every second on stage!

“ABBA appeals to everyone – it’s joyous, infectious and you can’t help smiling when you hear the first bar of Dancing Queen or Mamma Mia. The show is an energetic, upbeat, vibrant, colourful and spectacular extrABBAganza.”

A spokesman said: “The multi award-winning show is returning to The Hawth, Crawley in 2024 following sell-out shows in more than 35 countries worldwide. Get ready to embark on a musical journey back to the 70s where disco reigned supreme and ABBA ruled the charts with their infectious melodies and high-energy performances.

“Celebrating the magic of their timeless hits and iconic styles, Arrival – The Hits of ABBA brings first-class vocals, exceptional musicianship and fantastic interactive video footage to the stage. Songs including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, SOS, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Voulez-Vous and The Winner Takes It All will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering their music for the first time, this stunning show promises an unforgettable experience for all.”

Tickets priced £30 are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

“ARRIVAL® have been performing across the globe on both stage and television since 1995 and have performed to millions of Abba fans of all ages in over 35 different countries.

“They were the first ABBA tribute show to perform and tour throughout India; the first UK ABBA tribute show to perform in the USA; the first and only ABBA tribute show to perform at the Hong Kong CEC; the first ABBA tribute show to perform in Dubai and the UAE; and the first ABBA tribute to perform live on the BBC.

“Mark (Benny Andersson) is the person responsible for the success of ARRIVAL, a total perfectionist who has been known to drive the others mad at times! Mark has performed worldwide with over 30 years in the music business and has backed many big names along the way as a session musician. An accomplished pianist and keyboard player, Mark also has a fantastic singing voice and brings the show to life with his bouncy and energetic performances. A big admirer of Benny, Mark says he feels very privileged to perform as his hero.”

Sarah plays Agnetha Faltskog: “Sarah has been singing for as long as she can remember, although when performing in front of the mirror with a hair brush at an early age, she never dreamed she would be singing the songs of her idols for a living.