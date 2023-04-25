Edit Account-Sign Out
May Day fun in Bexhill Old Town this Bank Holiday

This May Day, from 11am to 3pm, a free family event is taking place at the Manor Barn in Bexhill Old Town.

By Jennifer DownsContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
May Day 2023 flyerMay Day 2023 flyer
May Day 2023 flyer

A spokesperson for Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society said: “We are delighted to be able to put on a small event, welcoming people back to the Manor Barn, with the help of Old Town Occasions, who have taken over the running of the Barn.”

The charity wishes to provide an opportunity to visit the Manor Barn and the beautiful Manor Gardens.

There will be children’s entertainment and organisers hope to have a vintage merry go round and swings, along with music, food and drinks available from Manor Barn.