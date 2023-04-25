May Day fun in Bexhill Old Town this Bank Holiday

A spokesperson for Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society said: “We are delighted to be able to put on a small event, welcoming people back to the Manor Barn, with the help of Old Town Occasions, who have taken over the running of the Barn.”
The charity wishes to provide an opportunity to visit the Manor Barn and the beautiful Manor Gardens.
There will be children’s entertainment and organisers hope to have a vintage merry go round and swings, along with music, food and drinks available from Manor Barn.