Mayfield Festival offers “breathtaking array of musicians

Spokesman David Hathaway said: “Taking place in the beautiful and historic village of Mayfield, the Mayfield Festival runs from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 12 and the hot ticket this year is The London Community Gospel Choir on Saturday, May 4 (a few tickets remaining). Other performers of international renown that will also be appearing include wine critic Oz Clarke, violinist Rachel Podger and pianist Imogen Cooper who is usually to be found in the great international concert halls but on Friday, May 10, for one night only, will be in concert in St Dunstan’s Church, Mayfield.

“The Mayfield Festival also incorporates the acclaimed Tunbridge Wells International Music Competition that runs between Wednesday, May 1 and Sunday, May 5 in Mayfield School. Stellar judges attract entries from well over 100 highly talented young musicians from around the world, thereby giving members of the audience the opportunity to attend performances by some of the stars of tomorrow in the world of classical music.”

Steve Swanton, chairman of the Mayfield Festival, said: “We are privileged to welcome musicians of the calibre of Imogen Cooper and Rachel Podger to the Mayfield Festival and are pleased, once again, to be able to provide local communities with the opportunity to attend concerts given by a wealth of outstanding performers. The 2024 Mayfield Festival features an eclectic mix of musical genres and art forms spread across more than twenty events over the course of the festival fortnight. We have also introduced a new initiative this year to provide free tickets for anyone aged 25 and under in order to encourage participation in classical music events by younger age groups. These free tickets are available at all events bar two.