Mayor’s charities bring Brighton and Hove community together for Wave of Love

An alternative Valentine’s celebration will bring the Brighton and Hove community together for an evening of fun, food and connection while raising money for charity.
By Ruth LumleyContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:27 GMT
The Wave of Love – Bringing Brighton Together, has been organised by Together Co, RSPCA Brighton, Impact Initiatives, and RISE UK, and will be hosted by the Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, on Brighton Palace Pier.

Special guests will include the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth, and celebrity vet Dr Marc Abraham OBE.

Connection

Representatives from all four of the Mayor's charitiesRepresentatives from all four of the Mayor's charities
    The event will take place in the pier’s Palm Court Restaurant on the evening of February 15, and will include a drinks reception, two-course meal, a quiz with incredible prizes, a raffle, a live band and other entertainment, and a gift bag with treats to take home.

    Councillor O’Quinn said: “I am delighted to be hosting the Wave of Love for my four chosen charities.

    “I have seen first-hand the fantastic work they all do across Brighton, Hove and Sussex, and so it seemed apt to hold an evening of fun and entertainment to raise money so they can continue to support the communities they serve.

    “This event will be a chance for people to get together, chat, and enjoy themselves in an iconic setting. I am very much looking forward it.”

    Wave of LoveWave of Love
    Community

    Anne Ackord, CEO of The Brighton Pier Group PLC, said: “We love being able to hold community events on the pier.

    “It has been a place of connection for 125 years and we want that to continue for many years to come.

    “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Palm Court for what promises to be a wonderful evening.”

    For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/wave-of-love--bringing-brighton-together-with-together-co-

