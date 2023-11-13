Meads Magic Christmas event set to return to Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year the Meads Magic team will be working with Brighton Craft Fair which runs the Saturday craft market in Terminus Road, outside the former Debenhams on Friday, November 24 from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.
The company began in Brighton where they still run markets in the Lanes and now also run a market in the Village Hall at East Dean.
The markets 'bring together an eclectic mix of arts and craft created by local artists and makers selling unique and 100 per cent handmade gifts'.
The event, which has being going since 2012 attracts over 3,000 to Meads Street.
Terrie Rintoul, who helps organise the event, said: “This year we have 39 stalls selling locally made jewellery, ceramics, Christmas decorations and locally produced Christmas gifts and treats.
"Local school choirs will be singing carols, a there will be a Festive Parade down Meads Street bringing Santa to his Grotto in the Parish Hall. It starts at 2.30 and finishes at 7.30. There will be more live music throughout the afternoon/evening.
"This is a much loved event which is a wonderful start to the Festive season”
In 2022, a Christmas market selling locally-made jewellery, ceramics, festive decorations, cards and locally-produced festive goods was set up as part of the event. Those attending were also treated to a wide variety of food and drinks.