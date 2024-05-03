Memorial football match and charity day Bolnore Village
Bolnore resident Jamie is being celebrated on his birthday weekend - Saturday 25th May, at the Woodside in Bolnore Village. An array of activities is being planned, including children’s arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, a coconut shy, a fire engine, and food and beverage vans, as well as the main event – a memorial football match kicking off at 2pm.
The afternoon promises to be a special one, aiming to raise vital funds for two wonderful charities - St Peter & St James Hospice and The Mary How Trust.
Chris Monk - one of the organisers and a close friend of Jamie - said: “This event is being held not only to remember our brilliant friend Jamie, but also to raise awareness about the cruel disease he fought so bravely.”
The event will open at 1.30pm and close at 6.30pm.
For more information on bowel cancer: https://www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk