Men's Shed Horsham is having a summer sale

The next Horsham Men’s Shed sale is on the morning of 12th August (9.30am to 12.30pm) outside the Shed, in Duke's Square off Denne Road in Horsham. Do come and browse our range of handmade items and pre-loved tools and equipment plus we also have gardening tools! Any purchase or contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and visitors are always welcome to come and have a chat with the Shedders. All profits go back into supporting our members; card and cash accepted.