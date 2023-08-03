BREAKING
Men's Shed Horsham is having a summer sale

Come and visit the Shedders and pick up some tools for your home and garden, and maybe a lovely handmade wooden bowl or cheeseboard too.
By cheri midderighContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

The next Horsham Men’s Shed sale is on the morning of 12th August (9.30am to 12.30pm) outside the Shed, in Duke's Square off Denne Road in Horsham. Do come and browse our range of handmade items and pre-loved tools and equipment plus we also have gardening tools! Any purchase or contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and visitors are always welcome to come and have a chat with the Shedders. All profits go back into supporting our members; card and cash accepted.

We would usually gladly accept donations but unfortunately we cannot do so this time as we are out of storage space! Enquiries to 07934 507523 or email [email protected]

Please share with anyone who may be interested, especially trades people, artists and craft workers and anyone with an interest in DIY or woodworking.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/249716987867583?active_tab=about

https://www.mens-shed-horsham.org.uk/news/

