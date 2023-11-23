"Messages of grief, loneliness, survival and healing through nature" - Sussex date

Her first solo tour comes after a 15-year stint as a session cellist in the folk and roots scene. Armed with just her cello, voice and loop pedal, Sarah promises a transportive and mesmerising show that explores our connections to place. Titled Eyjar (Old Norse for islands), it is inspired by her month-long odyssey to Iceland by boat, via Orkney, Shetland and the Faroes, and interweaves poetry, looped soundscapes and deeply-felt lyrics in perfect harmony. As an environmental activist, Sarah puts the climate crisis at the heart of her work, presenting it in a way that celebrates nature whilst also posing urgent questions. She brings her experiences from remote islands, including local dialect words for nature, stories about species of birds from islanders she met, and even traditional tunes. Eyjar forms the backbone of the tour, alongside new material from other environmental commissions and collaborations. Sarah explained: “I made this journey to Iceland to listen and collect – to travel slowly. So often tours are about covering as much ground as possible without really experiencing any of the places. I think that when we slow down, we can uncover stories that are important and urgent, and even more profoundly, find our own place in nature. This connection to nature is something that helps me navigate an uncertain world and by travelling in these remote islands I got to experience something that was very special, and it made me even more determined to do what I can to protect nature and the future of all life upon this earth. I think music helps to both unify and challenge people, but also to inspire change.”