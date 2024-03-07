Michael Van Gerwen loses to Rob Cross in Quarter-finals in Brighton
Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is underway at the Brighton Centre.
Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.
Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too.
So far, Luke Humphries has won 6 legs to 2 against Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross has beaten Michael Van Gerwen 6 legs to 2 as well.