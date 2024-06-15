Mick Ryan and Paul Downes play Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club welcomes Mick Ryan and Paul Downes on Wednesday, June 19 at the Lamb Inn, High Street in Old Town.

The doors open at 7.30pm and music starts at 8pm with £8 admission (cash) on the door.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Mick Ryan is well known on the folk scene as a fine singer of traditional and original songs. He was described by Folk Roots as 'definitely the most underrated singer in the country.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Having written both comic and serious material for the very popular band Crows in the 1980s, he has since written for radio and a series of highly successful folk musicals: A Tolpuddle Man (with Graham Moore); A Day's Work ; The Voyage; Tanks for the Memory and recently The Navvy's Wife.

Mick Ryan and Paul Downes (contributed pic)

“In his new duo Mick is joined by the consummately skilled and expressive Paul Downes.

“Paul Downes has a sensitive, yet fun approach to live performances which puts him among the most respected artists on the British acoustic music scene today. He has been introduced to his embarrassment as one of the greatest acoustic guitarist in the world. It is easy to see why when you see the dazzling array of styles he performs with effortless brilliance, but, at the same time, considers himself a singer of songs rather than a guitar technician.

"Paul has a rich musical background that has progressed through working with Phil Beer, The Arizona Smoke Revue, Pete Seeger and, currently, The Joyce Gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nine albums with bands, four highly acclaimed solo albums and over two hundred session credits have still left time for Paul to tour every concert venue, theatre and festival in Britain including two appearances at the Royal Albert Hall with Show of Hands; plus many tours in the USA and Europe. Together, then, Mick and Paul provide singing, music and entertainment of the very highest quality.”

On July 3, the club offers an open stage. Singers and musicians all welcome. Free entry.