Mid Sussex-based Ensemble Reza offer Crawley dates

Ensemble Reza (contributed pic)

On Friday, April 5 at 7pm in the Studio, they offer Ensemble Reza: Fire And Fury! A spokesman said: “The passionate music of travelling, nomadic musicians has captured the imagination of composers from the beginning of time. Join us for a concert including works by Beethoven and Haydn, influenced by this heart- stopping folk music, as well as arrangements of traditional m usic from the Balkans, Greece, and Hungary. There might even be a bit of French Manouche… we all love a bit of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli!”

On Friday, May 10 at 7pm in the Studio, they offer Ensemble Reza: Cello Extravaganza! A spokesman said: “The cello is not only the most melodic and lyrical sounding instrument in the orchestra but also one of the most versatile, delving into the lowest depths of the bass as well as soaring to the dizzying heights of the violin.

"Join Ensemble Reza cellists Pavlos Carvalho and Sarah Carvalho-Dubost, with six friends and all stunning cellists in different combinations from duo to octet. Music from Baroque, to Italian Opera, Waltzes plus the exhilarating, funky rhythms and other worldly richness of Villa-Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras No 1. A rare opportunity to hear the magnificence of a symphony of cellos!

“Ensemble Reza began as a group of Sussex-based professional musicians, working predominantly in London with the shared passion for creating an exciting musical environment to benefit the local community. Over the past decade they have set up a community orchestra, music club, free lunchtime concerts, formal concerts, workshops and education workshops. Since 2022 they have been associate artists of The Hawth and last year, Dame Judi Dench became their patron.”