BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Mid Sussex District Council’s ‘summer of fun’ is well underway

This summer Mid Sussex District Council has been hosting several free events aimed at children and young people.
By Florence SmithContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

The popular Play Day events kicked off on July 25 and there are still four events to get involved with. Aimed at children under 10, the Play Days offer activities such as puppet shows, rugby sessions, circus skills, henna tattoos, DJ workshops and much more.

The Skate Fest events are aimed at young people aged 10+ offering a chance to learn new skateboard skills, get their wheels checked, and get involved with DJ workshops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors from Mid Sussex District Council have been visiting the events that are running across the district. Councillor Alison Bennett, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “The events really are fantastic. Our local providers are doing a brilliant job offering engaging, fun activities for children and their families, and there is a great atmosphere. There are still five events left in our summer of fun, so don’t miss out!”

Cllr Bennett and a familyCllr Bennett and a family
Cllr Bennett and a family

The upcoming events are taking place on:

· 15 August – Haven Rec, Crawley Down – 1pm to 3pm (Play Day)

· 17 August – Mount Noddy, East Grinstead – 1pm to 3pm (Play Day)

· 22 August – Humphreys Field, Copthorne – 1pm to 3pm (Play Day)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· 24 August – John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood – 1pm to 3pm (Play Day)

· 25 August – King George’s Field, East Grinstead – 2pm to 4.30pm (Skate Fest)

Local organisations are providing many of the workshops and the events are supported by Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead Town Councils, as well as the six local Parish Councils.

Mid Sussex District Council is asking people to walk, cycle to or use public transport where possible as some venues have limited parking available.

For further information about what’s on offer at each event, please visit the Mid Sussex District Council website: www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilCouncillorsEast GrinsteadMemberParish councils