Mid Sussex Jive Aces celebrate La Vie En Rose

Mid Sussex-based jive and swing band The Jive Aces are back with a brand-new single, La Vie En Rose, the classic French song made famous by Edith Piaf.

Jive Aces (UK MEDIA PRODUCTIONS)

Spokeswoman Grazia Clarkson said: “The single is a preview of their upcoming album, Keeping The Show On The Road, which celebrates the joy of music and life in these challenging times. This is the band’s first single release since the pandemic, and it promises to delight their fans with their signature swing style.

“La Vie En Rose is a romantic and uplifting tune that captures the feeling of seeing life through rose-colored glasses when you’re in love. The Jive Aces give it a fresh and lively twist, with smooth vocals, lively horns, and a swinging rhythm section, featuring the enchanting sound of an accordion.”

You can enjoy the single at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFvRe0UDjK8.

“The single is accompanied by a stunning video that was filmed in Paris, the city of love and lights. The Jive Aces take you on a musical tour of some of the most iconic places in Paris, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, The Seine and the Notre Dame Cathedral.

"The video also pays homage to the famous jazz club Le Caveau de La Huchette, as featured in La La Land, the Oscar-winning movie by film director Damien Chazelle. The video showcases the slick swing moves of the dancers Patrick and Natasha, who match the Jive Aces’ style, energy, and charisma, displaying their love for jazz and swing.

“The band, who are a multi-award winning band, have performed with the top names in the jazz and rock ‘n’ roll world, including Van Morrison, Chick Corea, Chuck Berry and Keely Smith.

"They also have a loyal fan base of celebrities, such as John Travolta, Tom Hardy, and Ewan Mc Gregor, to name but a few.