A 5k fun run is set to take place in Midhurst on Saturday, September 30.

Residents are invited to put on their running shoes and take part in the family run, organised by Madhurst and the Midhurst Milers.

To book your place, visit: www.madhurst.co.uk/event/midhurst-free-family-fun-run-5k-saturday-30th-sept.

Participants will set off from The Wharf at 10am before making their way to the finish line at St Anne’s Hill, where there will be music and entertainment.