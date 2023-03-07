Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Midhurst Fire Station set to host charity car wash

Midhurst Fire Station is set to host a charity car wash on March 25.

By Sam Pole
16 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:56am

On Saturday, March 25, firefighters from the station in Midhurst will be cleaning cars and asking for donations in aid of The Firefighters charity.

The event will last from 10am to 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Firefighters Charity offers support for the UK fire service community, empowering individuals to live heathier and happier.

Most Popular
    Midhurst Fire Station is set to host a charity car wash on March 25.
    Midhurst Fire Station is set to host a charity car wash on March 25.
    Midhurst Fire Station is set to host a charity car wash on March 25.

    By providin access to proactive health and wellbeing information and lifestyle advice, specific to the fire community, the charity aims to help the community to live well throughout their lives.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The charity, this year, is also celebrating its 80th anniversary.

    From supporting the bereaved families of WWII firefighters, to providing online support to thousands of members of the UK’s fire family today, the charity has helped the fire service community since 1943.

    If you would like to find out more about the charity, or how you can donate visit https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/

    Firefighters CharityMidhurst