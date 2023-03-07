Midhurst Fire Station is set to host a charity car wash on March 25.

On Saturday, March 25, firefighters from the station in Midhurst will be cleaning cars and asking for donations in aid of The Firefighters charity.

The event will last from 10am to 3pm.

The Firefighters Charity offers support for the UK fire service community, empowering individuals to live heathier and happier.

By providin access to proactive health and wellbeing information and lifestyle advice, specific to the fire community, the charity aims to help the community to live well throughout their lives.

The charity, this year, is also celebrating its 80th anniversary.

From supporting the bereaved families of WWII firefighters, to providing online support to thousands of members of the UK’s fire family today, the charity has helped the fire service community since 1943.