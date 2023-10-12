Midhurst Fireworks Night – a real community celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following its repeated success, the MRC Parents Association has again worked with local businesses and organisations to coordinate this amazing community event and MRC Parents once again look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to the spectacular and professional fireworks display choreographed to music.

Following last year’s amazingly successful Fireworks event, as a charity, MRC Parents were able to donate £9000 towards to Midhurst Rother College which benefitted the ADT department.

MRC Parents are especially grateful to their generous sponsors without whom they could not stage this event: Midhurst Town - in conjunction with Chichester District Council, The Cowdray Estate, Karen Williams Hair, MacDonald Oates Solicitors, and Epic Comedy. The event will be supported by an enthusiastic team of helpers – parents, staff members, students and our friends from the Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth helping with stewarding.

MRC Parents Presents Fireworks Night 2023

College Principal, Stuart Edwards added, “This is a fantastic event for the whole local community and we are delighted to be able to host it for a fourth time. We’re hoping for an even bigger turn out and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

A delicious range of hot food and drinks, and a licensed bar by Red H and a Community Bar run by local business owners, will be available. Food and drink outlets including award winning Bombshell Bakes, Really Awesome Coffee Chichester, Gourmet Kitchen burgers & sausages, Simply Hog Roast, Scandilicious (Swedish Street Food) will be there to feed the crowds and be making a generous contribution from their takings on the night to MRC Parents.

Gates open at 6.00pm. No parking is available on site, but there is ample in the nearby town carparks. Blue Badge Holders can prebook onsite parking by contacting the College. Local residents are encouraged to walk where possible.

