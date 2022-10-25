Midhurst is set to host a spooktacular Pumpkin Hunt in the shops around the town for some half-term fun.

Families are invited to take part in Midhurst Town Council’s free October Half Term activity around Midhurst's shops.

The event will run from October 24 to 30 with many different shops from around the town taking part in the Hunt.

People taking part will need to find the laminated pumpkins in shop windows, read the interesting fact on it and fill in the answer sheet, available on www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk or by picking up a sheet from outside the Old Library on Knockhundred Row.

All pumpkins are located in shop or local business windows on either North Street, Knockhundred Row, Red Lion Street or West Street.

