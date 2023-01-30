Midhurst Skate Jam is set to return to town after a date for the skateboarding event was announced.

On Saturday, May 20, Midhurst’s annual Skate Jam is set to return at the Carron Lane Recreational Ground.

Demonstrations from professionals on scooter, skateboard and BMX will be on display, as well as the chance to show off peoples skills and win some merchandise.

The event will start at 12pm and finish at 4pm with all ages and abilities are welcome at the event.

Last year’s event was delayed until July as bad weather had forced the event that was originally scheduled for May to be postponed.

Heavy rain forced Midhurst Town Council to postpone the event as the skate park was not safe for the riders to go on at the time.

