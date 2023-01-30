Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst Skate Jam returns for 2023

Midhurst Skate Jam is set to return to town after a date for the skateboarding event was announced.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:05am

On Saturday, May 20, Midhurst’s annual Skate Jam is set to return at the Carron Lane Recreational Ground.

Demonstrations from professionals on scooter, skateboard and BMX will be on display, as well as the chance to show off peoples skills and win some merchandise.

The event will start at 12pm and finish at 4pm with all ages and abilities are welcome at the event.

    Last year’s event was delayed until July as bad weather had forced the event that was originally scheduled for May to be postponed.

    Heavy rain forced Midhurst Town Council to postpone the event as the skate park was not safe for the riders to go on at the time.

    To find our more about the Skate Jam and how you can get involved, visit Midhurst Town Council’s Facebook Page.

