Midhurst Town Council invites residents to watch King Charles III’s coronation in town

Midhurst Town Council have invited residents to watch King Charles III’s coronation in the town on a big screen in the town square.

In a statement Midhurst Town Council said: “Midhurst Town Council warmly invites residents to join us in Market Square on Saturday 6th May 2023 to celebrate the King's Coronation by watching it together on a large screen.

“Businesses or charities wishing to apply for a pitch, please email [email protected]”

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday. May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The King and Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Abbey in the King's procession, and return to Buckingham Palace in a larger coronation procession, where they will be joined by other members of the Royal Family.