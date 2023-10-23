BREAKING
Midhurst's annual Halloween Scavenger Hunt returns

Midhurst Town Council's free family scavenger hunt returns for the October half-term.
By Jess Brown-FullerContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Families in and around Midhurst are invited to take part in the free annual Halloween Scavenger Hunt around Midhurst.

This year, residents are invited to collect an activity sheet from outside the Old Library on Knockhundred Row and then try and find the eight bones, in shop and business windows around Midhurst.

The activity sheets then reveal a code word!

    Those that crack the code can collect a small treat from the Old Library on Thursday 26th October between 10am and 2pm, and again on Sunday 29th from 10am until 12noon.

    Chairman of the Council, Richard Watts, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a free activity in every half term and holiday for our families in the area as we recognise it is difficult to keep small people entertained and it can be expensive!”

    More information is available on midhurst-tc.gov.uk/events

