Milland is gearing up to host its Contemporary Arts event later this month.

From 10am to 4pm at Milland Village Hall on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, the Contemporary Arts event will be held.

Local contemporary crafts will be on display at the popular annual event held in Milland Village Hall on the third weekend in November.

Visitors to the Contemporary Arts Fair will be able to meet the makers, find out more about their creative processes and choose their unique Christmas gift or treat themselves.

Most Popular

Milland is gearing up to host its Contemporary Arts event later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the range of crafts on show will be jewellery, ceramics, textiles, cards, wood, sculpture and more.

Refreshments, supplied by the exhibitors including light lunches and lots of cake, will be available throughout the two days with donation from the refreshments going to the Samaritans.