Mind your steps with a firewalk for Guild Care!
“It’s set to be an adrenaline rush for the brave,” says Aisha Palmer of Guild Care, who’ll be there to cheer on participants as they step barefoot along a path of burning coals. “There will be lots of guidance first, so come and take on the challenge, conquer your fears and show yourself what you can achieve when you set your mind to it!”
Proceeds from Guild Care’s firewalkers will go towards providing activities and support services in Worthing for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.
Every Guild Care firewalker will receive a medal, free t-shirt, and complimentary glass of fizz to celebrate their achievement. Comprehensive training by experts will be provided before the firewalk and options for hot food and drink will be available along with a full bar service.
Tickets are now available through Guild Care at a cost of £35 plus a minimum sponsorship of £80, or for self-funded firewalkers, tickets cost £65 with no obligation to fundraise further. Space is limited so get your friends together and register now for an evening with a difference!
To book your place, contact Aisha Palmer at Guild Care at [email protected] or book online at Firewalk- 18th October | Guild Care.
