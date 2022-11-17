Morrisons Littlehampton colleagues in the pink after successful Breast Cancer Now fundraising day

Colleagues at Morrisons in Littlehampton were in the pink after a successful fundraising day for Breast Cancer Now.

The Wear it Pink Day in store saw colleagues dressed in pink clothing to spread awareness. They also held a raffle for colleagues and raised £97, which community champion Alison Whitburn said was a great achievement in just one day.

Alison added: "We have also applied to Morrisons Foundation to match this amount, so the charity will get an additional £97."

The store's next big fundraising event will be in aid of Chestnut Tree House children's hospice - a Christmas fair in the car park on Saturday, December 3.

Most Popular

Community champion Alison Whitburn, left, and team leader Lynsey, who suggested doing the Wear it Pink fundraising event

Advertisement Hide Ad