Morrisons Littlehampton colleagues in the pink after successful Breast Cancer Now fundraising day

Colleagues at Morrisons in Littlehampton were in the pink after a successful fundraising day for Breast Cancer Now.

By Elaine Hammond
38 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

The Wear it Pink Day in store saw colleagues dressed in pink clothing to spread awareness. They also held a raffle for colleagues and raised £97, which community champion Alison Whitburn said was a great achievement in just one day.

Alison added: "We have also applied to Morrisons Foundation to match this amount, so the charity will get an additional £97."

The store's next big fundraising event will be in aid of Chestnut Tree House children's hospice - a Christmas fair in the car park on Saturday, December 3.

    Community champion Alison Whitburn, left, and team leader Lynsey, who suggested doing the Wear it Pink fundraising event

    A team of 16 colleagues, including Alison, will also be taking part in the Arundel Castle Abseil for Chestnut Tree House in March next year.

    Breast CancerMorrisons