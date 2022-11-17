Morrisons Littlehampton colleagues in the pink after successful Breast Cancer Now fundraising day

The Wear it Pink Day in store saw colleagues dressed in pink clothing to spread awareness. They also held a raffle for colleagues and raised £97, which community champion Alison Whitburn said was a great achievement in just one day.
Alison added: "We have also applied to Morrisons Foundation to match this amount, so the charity will get an additional £97."
The store's next big fundraising event will be in aid of Chestnut Tree House children's hospice - a Christmas fair in the car park on Saturday, December 3.
Most Popular
A team of 16 colleagues, including Alison, will also be taking part in the Arundel Castle Abseil for Chestnut Tree House in March next year.