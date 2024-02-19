Much Ado About Nothing comes to the Archway Theatre stage

Elodie Foray (contributed pic)

Performances are at 7.45pm, from February 20, running for two weeks, including a Saturday matinee on February 24 at 2pm with tickets available on www.archwaytheatre.com and at www.ticketsource.co.uk/archwaytheatre/much-ado-about-nothing/e-yxzrxa - price: £13.50 (non-members); £11.50 (members); group bookings available.

Having already directed several shows at The Archway (Colder Than Here, Dracula and Hyde among others) Elodie returns with a third main-house production. Elodie has performed in numerous productions of his works, including the roles of Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Adriana in A Comedy of Errors and Rosalind in As You Like It.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is something very interesting about Much Ado About Nothing,” explains Elodie. “There are so many themes at play that are still completely relevant today: the battles of status, the roles that gender plays, the failures of basic communication. So it made perfect sense to me to set it in the present day. One of my favourite updates is the Watch, who are now incompetent employees, self-appointing themselves as something far more important than they actually are. I’m also very excited to bring some LGBTQ+ representation to the Archway stage.

Most Popular

“I’ve found it really thought-provoking to play around with the genders of the different roles.

"Unlike in Shakespeare’s time, where the female roles were played by men, I have chosen to cast many of the traditionally male roles as women. This has enabled some really fun and interesting choices, such as making Benedick and Dogberry female!

“I am hoping that anyone who comes to see this, even if it’s their first Shakespeare, or their thirtieth, will get something from this production whether it’s the utter outrage of seeing the mistreatment of Hero, the laughs from watching two enemies becoming lovers or the joy of a household full diverse and varied personalities partying together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been so lucky with this production, getting the chance to work with some truly outstanding talent. This show is nothing without comedy, and this cast has humour right down to their bones!”

The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high-quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.

A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar. Its ten main house productions per year run for ten nights each.

In addition, there is a studio space for smaller-scale shows, and the youth workshop and young adults group offer opportunities for the young people of the area to experience the thrill of putting on live theatre.