My Choice Children's Homes ready for Christmas with Santa's Grotto

Santa's Grotto has arrived for the children at My Choice Children's Homes and we are excited to be teaming up with Bentswood Hub to offer experiences for children in the local area as well.We are based in Hayward's Heath on the Mill Green Business Estate.

Santa's Grotto is Ready

At My Choice Children's Homes, we have been busy transforming our training rooms into Santa's very own Grotto and are excited to be sharing this with children from the community as well as our own.

We still have spaces to see Santa on the 07th of December, please contact Kerry on 01444 446920 too book. This is donation only for the Firefighters Charity, and the expereince will include a story with Mrs Claus, visit with Santa, decorate a Gingerbread and some Christmas colouring, as well as a small gift from Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad