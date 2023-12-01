My Choice Children's Homes ready for Christmas with Santa's Grotto
At My Choice Children's Homes, we have been busy transforming our training rooms into Santa's very own Grotto and are excited to be sharing this with children from the community as well as our own.
We still have spaces to see Santa on the 07th of December, please contact Kerry on 01444 446920 too book. This is donation only for the Firefighters Charity, and the expereince will include a story with Mrs Claus, visit with Santa, decorate a Gingerbread and some Christmas colouring, as well as a small gift from Santa.
Then on the 16th of December we are excited to be teaming up with Bentswood Hub for a Christmas Party, their will be Santa visits and a disco. Tickets for this must be booked directly with Bentswood Hub, please find them on Facebook Bentswood Hud CIC