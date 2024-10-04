My Favourite Cake among the New Park films in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week Chichester Cinema explores finding love in later life; in My Favourite Cake, a septuagenarian widow, living alone in Tehran for many years chooses to revive her love life when a chance encounter with an equally independent man of the same age evolves into an unforgettable and unexpected evening.

This thoughtful meditation on love and loss, loneliness and old age, is set against the backdrop of Iran’s repressive regime, but it is told with intelligence and humour. This charming and quietly subversive film has rightfully been receiving rave reviews (subtitled).

Between The Temples sees another lonely soul coming to terms with the loss of a loved one, this time a Jewish widower and cantor in upstate New York, played by Jason Schwartzman. Suffering from a crisis in faith, his world is turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as his new Bat Mitzvah student. As they begin to study together, a deep, warm, and rewarding friendship begins to emerge.

When a skeleton is discovered in the Rio County desert, the son of a legendary local sheriff embarks on an investigation that will have profound implications for him and the local community. Boasting an Oscar-nominated screenplay, a terrific ensemble cast which includes Kris Kristofferson, Chris Cooper and Matthew McConnaughey and a 4k digital restoration, the John Sayles’ 1996 classic western Lone Star gets the big screen treatment next week. ​​​​​Anne-Marie Flynn