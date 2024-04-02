Naked or ‘clothes optional’ walk to take place on East Sussex trail
Walkers will be travelling from Heathfield to Hailsham and some participants may be fully nude.
The ‘clothes optional’ sponsored walk will take place along the Cuckoo Trail from between 10.30am and 3pm to help raise money for charity Breast Cancer Now on Saturday, June 8.
Organiser Keith Hiller-Palmer said: “Following last year’s successful clothes-optional walk on behalf of “Shelter”, we shall be holding a new walk in 2024 over the same route, this time on behalf of the charity ‘Breast Cancer Now’. While this is a disease that can affect men, it is overwhelmingly a woman’s disease and the charity is very dear to many women, many of whom have survived the disease, thanks to the efforts of charities such as “Breast Cancer Now”.
“We hope to see many women taking part in this walk including those whose lives may have been affected by breast cancer which will take place over part of the Cuckoo Trail in East Sussex, starting out from the car park opposite Waitrose in Station Road, Heathfield at 10.30am and walking a distance of some six and a half miles to Hellingly, north of Hailsham.
"There is an option of joining the walk at Horam some two miles along the route, reducing the walk distance to four and a half miles. It is anticipated that the walk will end around lunchtime.”
The organisers will be erecting information signs in advance of the event at entrances to these parts of the Cuckoo Trail, so that people are aware before entering the trail.
Keith continued: “To take part in the walk you are asked to purchase a ticket costing £10 of which only a small amount of just over 50p will go in administrative charges, all the rest goes to the charity. You are also encouraged to seek sponsorship from family and friends for which you may make use of a Just Giving page which will go live soon. Maybe such family and friends will agree to double their pledges of donations if you say you will do the walk naked.”
