Napoleon among the New Park films in Chichester

The Eternal Daughter sees a mother and daughter return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past, with childhood memories lurking in every shadowy corner. Joanna Hogg’s (The Souvenir) latest film is a beguiling, funny and captivating exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind. Tilda Swinton puts in a career-best, tour-de force performance as both mother and daughter which has awards promise written all over it.

A hapless family man and biology professor in small town America finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams. His new celebrity status is short-lived however as this darkly funny, but truthful satire explores the impact of today’s world of ‘cancel culture’. Dream Scenario showcases an uncharacteristically subtle and nuanced performance by Nicholas Cage. Bishop Luffa’s Youth Programmers’ screening of Before Sunrise with Ethan Hawke & Julie Delpy will be presented by its Sixth Form Students at the Chichester Cinema at New Park on Friday, Dec 15 at 8pm, warming us with the warmth of summer love.