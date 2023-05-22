Napoleonic War re-enactments at Seaford Martello Tower as part of fun day

Seaford Museum Fun Day is on Sunday May 28 along with special guests, His Majesty's 1st Foot Guard re-enactors.

This takes place inside and outside Seaford's Martello Tower on the Esplanade, with stalls, games, competitions and His Majesty’s 1st Foot Guard re-enactors with music, marching and the gruesome field hospital – all the fun of the Napoleonic War!

There will be stalls and attractions inside the Museum as well as in the moat. The 1st Foot Guard re-enactors will be marching and drilling on the Esplanade as well as in the moat where they will be firing their muskets.

Like the 1st Foot Guards, the Martello Tower dates from the just over two hundred years ago, when the country was under threat of invasion from Napoleon Bonaparte’s French armies.

Seaford Martello Tower