National Garden Scheme: Visit NGS gardens in the Midhurst and Petworth area.

Explore some lovely National Garden Scheme gardens in the countryside around Midhurst and Petworth and help raise funds for NGS charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

Elmleigh Midhurst

54 Elmleigh Midhurstfindagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/23169/54-elmleighThe ⅕ acre property has a terraced front garden leading to a heavily planted rear garden with majestic 120year old black pines. There are shrubs, perennials, packed with interest around every corner, providing all season colours. Other features include raised beds, numerous sculptures, vegetables in boxes, a greenhouse, a pond and a large collection of tree lilies, growing 8-10ft. Hedgehogs are in residence. Enjoy the peace and tranquillity in this award-winning garden, described as ‘A little bit of heaven’.Not suitable for large electric buggies.

54 Elmleigh is open for the National Garden Scheme Sat 17, Sun 18 June, Sat 15, Sun 16 July, Sat 19, Sun 20 Aug, Sat 9, Sun 10 Sept 11am - 5pm. Admission £4, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Visits also by arrangement 20 May to 10 Sept for groups of 10 to 20. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke contact Wendy Liddle 07796 562275 [email protected]

Hollist House

Five Oaks Cottage Petworthfindagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/14137/five-oaks-cottageFive Oaks Cottage Petworth is an award-winning, organic garden with a magical atmosphere. An acre of delicate jungle surrounding an Arts and Crafts style cottage (not open) with stunning views of the South Downs. The unconventional garden is designed to encourage maximum wildlife with a knapweed and hogweed meadow on clay attracting clouds of butterflies, plus two small ponds and lots of seating.Wheelchair access difficult.

Five Oaks Cottage is open for the National Garden Scheme Fri 9, Sat 10, Sun 11 June (10-5). Admission £5. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Home-made teas (cash only).

Hollist House Easebournefindagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/43216/hollist-houseThe garden at Hollist House is a traditional English garden with natural spring pond and the River Rother running through acres of lawns, woods, herbaceous borders and kitchen garden.

Hollist House is open for the National Garden Scheme Sat 1 July (2pm-5.30pm). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

The Manor of Dean

Manor of Dean Tillingtonfindagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/3616/manor-of-dean

The Manor of Dean is a traditional English garden of approximately 3 acres with extensive views of the South Downs. Features include herbaceous borders, early spring bulbs, bluebell woodland walk, walled kitchen garden with fruit, vegetables and cutting flowers. Garden on many levels with old steps and uneven paths making it unsuitable for buggies or wheelchairs.

Visits by arrangement from May Feb to 29 Sept for groups of 20+. Dates exclude school holidays. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit contact Mr & Mrs James Mitford [email protected] 07887 992349

62 Snowhillfindagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44416/62-snowhill

The garden at 62 Snowhill has a very pretty, partly shaded lower garden including inherited shrubs and climbing roses. Many more plants are constantly being planted in this area. A side gate leads through a tiny courtyard and up stone steps to a garden professionally designed and completed in Oct 2021. Mixed planting of ornamental trees, flowering and ornamental shrubs and flowers was completed in March 2022. A gate leads to a wildflower meadow.

Visits by arrangement 26 May to 11 Aug for groups of 5 to 10. Admission £5. Please discuss refreshments when booking. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit contact Annie Bevan Lean 01730 817493 [email protected] Snowhill Easebourne Midhurst GU29 9BL

About the National Garden SchemeThe National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund Report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.