- May House, 7 The Marlets, Hellingly, Halisham open July 10

- Hellingly Parish Trail, Hellingly, Halishal, open July 10

- Priors Cottage, 6 Church Path, Hellingly Halisham, open July 10

- Broadview, Church Road, Hellingly Hailsham, July 10

- Town Place, Ketches Lane, Freshfield, Sheffield Park, open July 10

- Hollymount, Burnt Oak Road, Hurstwood, Uckfield, openings and by arrangement July 10

Some you can pre-book before you visit, most are able to take cards as payment but if you are unsure visit https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/ for more information.