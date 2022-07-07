National Open Garden Scheme: All the West Sussex gardens taking part

Here is a list of all the gardens taking part in the open garden scheme.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 7:51 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 7:56 am

- Town Place, Ketches Lane, Freshfield, Sheffield Park, open July 10.

- Abbots Barn, Washington Road, Storrington, open July 10. Pre-Booking online only. Also open by arrangement.

- Peelers Retreat, 70 Ford Road, Arundel, open July 12. Pre-book online or pay on the day. Also open by arrangement.

The Old Vicarage in Washington.

- Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth, Pulborough, open July 13 and 20, pre-book your tickets online. Also open by arrangement.

- Foxglove Cottage, 29 Orchard Road, Horsham, Open July 13 and 17.

- The Old Vicarage, The Street, Washington, every Thursday.

- 54 Elmleigh, Midhurst, open July 16 and 17, August 13 and 14.

- Grovelands, Wineham Lane, Wineham, Henfield, July 16-17.

- Oaklands Farm, Hooklands Lane, Shipley, Horsham, open July 16.

- D&S Haus, 41 Torton Hill Road, Arundel, open July 17, August 29.

- Foxglove Cottage, 29 Orchard Road, Horsham, open July 17.

- 4 Hillside Cottages, Downs Road, West Stoke, Chichester, open July 17.

- 33 the Plantation, Worthing, July 21.

- Bramley, Lane End Common, North Chailey, open July 21-22.

- Peelers Retreat, 70 Ford Road, Arundel, open every Tuesday 2pm until 5pm.

- Five Oaks Cottage, Petworth, July 23-24.

- 3 Normandy Drive, East Preston, open July 24.

- The Beeches, Church Road, Barcombe, open July 24.

- Sullington Old Rectory, Sullington Lane, Storrington, July 27-28.

- Old Vicarage, The Street, Washington, every Tuesday.

- Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth, open July 20, August 10.

- 29 Mill Way, East Grinstead, July 31 and September 4.

- Nightingale Close, East Grinstead, open July 31 and September 4.

- 35 Blount Avenue, East Grinstead, open July 31 and September 4.

- East Grinstead Gardesn, RH19 4DD open July 31 and September 4.

- 27 Mill Way, East Grinstead, open July 31 and September 4.

- Findon Place, Findon, Worthing, open August 10.

- Champs Hill, Walktham Park Road, Coldwaltham, Pulborough, August 14.

- Abbots Barn, Washing Road, Storrington, open August 19.

- Cloud Cottage, Ivy Close, Ashington, Pulborough, August 21.

- The Folly, Charlton, Chichester, July 24, August 21.

- Durrance Manor, Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley, August 29.

- Parsonage Farm, Kirdford, open September 4.

- Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield, open September 7.

- Hollist House, Hollist Lane, Easebourne, Midhurst, open September 8.

- Holford Manor, Holford Manor Lane, North Chailey, Lewes, open September 9.

- Limekiln Farm, Chalvington Road, Chalvington, Hailsham, open September 10-11.

- St Barnabas House, 2 Titnore Lane, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing, open September 11.

- Sussex Prairies, Dutch Barn Morlands Farm, Wheatshead Road, Henfield, open September 11.

- Bignor Park, Bignor, Pulborough, open September 13.

- Hamsey House, Hamsey, Lewes, open September 18

For a list at other locations and for more information, visit https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/

