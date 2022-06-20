The list was compiled by the experts at Cazaar.co.uk who extracted a seed list of 21 popular picnic locations and collected the number of hashtags each had generated on the picture sharing social media platform.

Top of the list was Chatsworth House in the Peak District with 127,319 hashtags on Instagram.

Seven Sisters, Seaford, East Sussex came in fourth with 87,872 hashtags and Devil’s Dyke, Brighton was sixth with 44,552 mentions.

Devil's Dyke at the golden hour

George Nesna, director of Cazaar.co.uk, provides some useful tips for a perfect picnic: “Ensure your food doesn’t spill everywhere and is easy to transport by using lidded glass jars when preparing your picnic basket, which is also a great way to be more environmentally friendly.

“In order to have a more sustainable picnic, try to pack real plates and, if that’s not an option, bring compostable disposable plates with you. If possible, use beeswax wraps for your food. These are reusable, compostable and biodegradable.

“Have a cool box with you so you can keep the food fresh and the drinks ice cold.

“Don’t forget to bring wet wipes for cleaning your hands, or even plates, and bin bags as well, so that all rubbish can be easily disposed of, and pack a chopping board for your picnic - it's always handy to have a flat surface to chop or place food on.”

The Coast Guard Cottages & Seven Sisters Chalk Cliffs just outside Eastbourne, Sussex, England, UK.