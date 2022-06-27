National Trust's Standen House to host new sculpture exhibition this summer

National Trust’s Standen House, in East Grinstead, will be the setting for the Surrey Sculpture Society’s next Sculpture Trail from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, July 24.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:42 am

The exhibition will display a diverse range of sculptures created by new artists and renowned sculptors, who regularly exhibit.

The sculptures are made from a range of materials including bronze, resin, glass, metal, wood and stone and will serve as eye-catching focal points in the gardens and conservatories. All sculptures are for sale.

Alison Catchlove, exhibition manager, said: “We are thrilled that the National Trust have invited us to create a sculpture trail at Standen House and Garden this year. It's so exciting to have a new venue where we can create a completely fresh sculpture trail. Allan Mackenzie, who knows the venue well from being a frequent visitor over the years, will be the lead designer. The grounds at Standen are beautiful.”

Melissa Ransom "Hope is a thing with feathers"
Claire Nelson, Metamorphosis
National TrustEast Grinstead