National Trust's Standen House to host new sculpture exhibition this summer

The sculptures are made from a range of materials including bronze, resin, glass, metal, wood and stone and will serve as eye-catching focal points in the gardens and conservatories. All sculptures are for sale.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Alison Catchlove, exhibition manager, said: “We are thrilled that the National Trust have invited us to create a sculpture trail at Standen House and Garden this year. It's so exciting to have a new venue where we can create a completely fresh sculpture trail. Allan Mackenzie, who knows the venue well from being a frequent visitor over the years, will be the lead designer. The grounds at Standen are beautiful.”