New acid-house memoir on tour - Hastings date

Richard Norris (contributed pic)

Dates include April 12 at The Fountain in Hastings.

Spokeswoman Kasimiira Kontio said: “Richard’s memoir Strange Things Are Happening is out by White Rabbit, documenting his journey from punk through the emerging DIY indie culture to producing the UK'S first acid-house album, Jack the Tab; being one of the only unsigned artists to grace the cover of NME to being one of the first faces on the scene at Shoom and spectrum during the 1988 summer of love; finding international fame with The Grid in the early 90s, to working with Joe Strummer and a cast of thousands as a remixer, writer and producer and his creative partnership with Erol Alkan as Beyond The Wizards Sleeve.

"Embracing a psychedelic lifestyle along the way, Strange Things are Happening is a funny, improbable and frequently wild journey down the rabbit hole.

“Richard has been involved in almost every aspect of music and its business for many decades.

"This is an insider's tale of inspiration and collaboration, working with some of the most iconic artists in music and beyond. We travel to basement acid parties in London to ten thousand strong raves in Ibiza, from Amsterdam with Timothy Leary, to Tijuana with Shaun Ryder and Joe Strummer, on a bumpy ride in Joe's beat-up 1955 Cadillac, to the customs hall at Heathrow with Sun Ra, Top of the Pops, LA film sets, around the world and back again. Richard’s memoir is a celebration of creativity and passion, of chance meetings turning into lifelong friendships, and of what is possible with an independent spirit, with an open mind and heart. Not quite do it yourself, more do it yourselves – a testimony to how small groups of people can change the cultural landscape; a story about doing what you love and being eternally curious; about the inevitable occupational dead ends and wrong turns that happen when you jump in headfirst, and what is learnt along the way.