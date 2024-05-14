New anniversary album announced for Royal Blood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Blood – featuring former Worthing boy Mike Kerr (vocals, bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums) – are issuing a new tenth-anniversary edition of their self-titled debut album, coming out on August 16.

Mike Kerr said: “We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of our debut album! The world, minds, and bodies we inhabit now feel somewhat unrecognisable to where it all began, yet the music on that record has remained a constant. It really did change our lives and we owe it everything.”

A spokesman added: “Released in 2014, Royal Blood’s self-titled debut album changed everything for lifelong friends Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. The duo had played in bands together for years, but armed with a record of instant classics, Royal Blood suddenly achieved a level of success that few debut UK rock bands have come close to achieving. The album fired straight to number one and went on to be certified double-platinum, earning the duo the BRIT Award for Best British Group as well as further awards from NME and Kerrang! It also started a run which has seen all four of their studio albums go straight to number in the UK – most recently with last year’s Back To The Water Below. Now Royal Blood go back to their roots and celebrate where their story began with the release of Royal Blood – tenth Anniversary Edition on August 16. They also announce a run of special tenth anniversary shows, starting with two London gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton performing and celebrating their first album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ten years on and the electrifying energy of Royal Blood’s debut album remains as impactful as ever. Full of colossal riffs and battering ram rhythms matched by a flair for instantly memorable songwriting, the all-or-nothing performances of Figure It Out, Come On Over, Out Of The Black, Little Monster and Ten Tonne Skeleton are still viscerally frenetic, and all those tracks remain staples of their live show to this day.

Royal Blood by Tom Beard

“The tenth Anniversary Edition is completed with a wealth of bonus material. The package includes four B-sides from the era, including the deep-cut fan favourites One Trick Pony and Hole, plus the previously-unreleased Sleeptalker and Tom Dalgety’s original mix of Ten Tonne Skeleton. It is completed by five live recordings from 2015, including three songs from their first main stage set at the Reading Festival.

“Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition is now available to pre-order. Formats include a gold double-vinyl which features the late Dan Hillier’s iconic Pachamama artwork complete with a mirror-board finish and a gold background. It will also be released on CD and digital. The band’s official store offers a boxed numbered limited-edition version of the double gold vinyl with an exclusive T-shirt and art print.”