New Bonnie & Clyde musical - Guildford, Brighton and Portsmouth dates

Fan-favourite and winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, will take to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud stage from February 27-March 2 as part of the production’s first-ever UK tour. Other dates include Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, April 2-6; Theatre Royal Brighton, July 23-27; King’s Theatre, Portsmouth, September 10-14 – all hot on the heels of two hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre.

A spokesman said: “Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America.

"They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

"Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing) will make her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow.

"Taking on the role of Clyde Barrow is musical theatre fandom favourite Alex James-Hatton (Heathers, Newsies). Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) will play Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday (Heathers, The Cher Show) as Marvin ‘Buck’ Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington (The Voice UK, Eurovision: You Decide) will star as The Preacher. Nate Landskroner (Waitress and Heathers) will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances.”

The production features music by multi-Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).