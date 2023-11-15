New dance and drama academy in Worthing and Littlehampton
Activ8forkids is a company based in West Sussex, with a mission to develop activities and create a culture of exercise and physical activity in all schools and clubs, so that communities live healthy and active lifestyles.
Their main aim is to inspire children and adults to be active.
Activ8 has been operating since 2012 and now has a team of creative arts teachers in place ready to launch a new dance and musical theatre academy called Dance4Dayz, based at St Margaret's Dance Studio in Angmering and soon to be opening another setting in Brighton, offering the first session free so everyone gets the opportunity to try the academy out before committing long term.
Sessions include:
- Musical theatre classes where students learn the three fundamentals of singing, dancing and acting
- Dance classes which allow students to learn different styles such as lyrical, street and jazz.
- Show classes where students work towards a chosen show inspired from a musical, to perform incorporating skills learnt in class.