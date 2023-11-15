New dance and drama academy in Worthing and Littlehampton

Activ8forkids is a company based in West Sussex , with a mission to develop activities and create a culture of exercise and physical activity in all schools and clubs, so that communities live healthy and active lifestyles.

Activ8 has been operating since 2012 and now has a team of creative arts teachers in place ready to launch a new dance and musical theatre academy called Dance4Dayz, based at St Margaret's Dance Studio in Angmering and soon to be opening another setting in Brighton, offering the first session free so everyone gets the opportunity to try the academy out before committing long term.