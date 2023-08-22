New Enrichment Secure Dog Walking Field

The Enrichment Secure Dog Walking Filed helps build dogs confidence in a safe environment with a variety of activities to support socialisation, problem solving, training and confidence building. A fully fenced safe space to enrich your dog’s lives and enhance their well-being.

EDTUK Enrichment Secure Enclosure is currently the only one in the area.

It is located in the beautiful South Downs on a family run farm.

Bookable via the website www.enricheddogtraininguk.com

Adventure fun

​

The Oaks Poultry Farm,

Common Lane,

Ditchling,

BN6 8TN

​

What3words ///driver.upward.pronouns

The Enrichment field is fully fenced and secure.

Each booking provides a full 50 mins of physical and mental enrichment for your sole use

with your dogs and or pups (max 3)

​Session times are on the hour

Opening hours Monday - Saturday 9am-8pm (summer times)

*Last booking 7pm*

The Enrichment Secure Enclosure helps build dogs confidence in a safe environment with a variety of activities to support socialisation, problem solving, training and confidence building.

Come and enrich your dog’s lives and enhance their well-being.

Max 3 dogs

​We want this to be a fun safe space for dogs and owners, we kindly ask that you are respectful and kind to one another

​The Enrichment Secure Enclosure is is accessible by driving through the Farm, you will pass pigs, geese, goats, donkeys, keep driving until you reach the enclosure.

Parking is located next to the Enrichment Secure Field

Instagram @enriched_dog_training_uk

Facebook @enricheddogtraininguk

Terms and conditions apply

​It is your responsibility to read the terms and conditions prior to every booking and visit.

By making a booking, you agree to abide by the terms and conditions on the website.

​

