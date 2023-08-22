New Enrichment Secure Dog Walking Field
EDTUK Enrichment Secure Enclosure is currently the only one in the area.
It is located in the beautiful South Downs on a family run farm.
Bookable via the website www.enricheddogtraininguk.com
The Oaks Poultry Farm,
Common Lane,
Ditchling,
BN6 8TN
What3words ///driver.upward.pronouns
The Enrichment field is fully fenced and secure.
Each booking provides a full 50 mins of physical and mental enrichment for your sole use
with your dogs and or pups (max 3)
Session times are on the hour
Opening hours Monday - Saturday 9am-8pm (summer times)
*Last booking 7pm*
The Enrichment Secure Enclosure helps build dogs confidence in a safe environment with a variety of activities to support socialisation, problem solving, training and confidence building.
Come and enrich your dog’s lives and enhance their well-being.
Max 3 dogs
We want this to be a fun safe space for dogs and owners, we kindly ask that you are respectful and kind to one another
The Enrichment Secure Enclosure is is accessible by driving through the Farm, you will pass pigs, geese, goats, donkeys, keep driving until you reach the enclosure.
Parking is located next to the Enrichment Secure Field
Instagram @enriched_dog_training_uk
Facebook @enricheddogtraininguk
Terms and conditions apply
It is your responsibility to read the terms and conditions prior to every booking and visit.
By making a booking, you agree to abide by the terms and conditions on the website.
Don't forget to check out the Butchers and
The Marshmallow Cow Cafe on your way out.