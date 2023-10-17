New homes purchasers’ and investors’ evening to be held in Chichester

Home buyers are in for a treat at the New Beginnings event to be held at Boston Tea Party in Chichester, on Thursday 26 October, hosted by Henry Adams. Whether you are a first-time buyer, downsizing, looking for the perfect family home, or for a buy-to-let investment, this could be your new beginning.

The leading agency’s New Homes team are inviting people thinking of moving to a new home to join them at the Boston Tea Party café in Baffins Lane, Chichester, between 4pm and 7pm on 26 October. The team will be presenting more than 27 developments throughout the region while guests are served prosecco and canapés.

Martin Leggett, Head of New Homes Sales at Henry Adams, said, “If you’re considering buying a new build home, come and join us at Boston Tea Party. Details of so many different developments will be available all in one place, saving you the time and trouble of searching them out. Plus you’ll discover some really special homes which will be ready to move into in time for Christmas.

“There are some fantastic incentives around as well, so this is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a good deal to come and talk to us about what’s on offer.”

At the 'New Beginnings' event, Henry Adams will be showcasing homes from household names such as Bovis Homes and Redrow Homes, and from independent developers building smaller schemes of just a select handful of homes.

“We’re currently offering all types of homes from gorgeous one-bedroom maisonettes in a terrific village setting to substantial family properties in central locations. What they all have in common, however, is the sparkling finish of a brand-new property along with the higher insulation levels that lead to lower running costs.”

Also on hand will be experts from across the Henry Adams group, who can discuss the sales and lettings markets, holiday cottages, and the latest mortgage offers available through their partners at One Finance Group.

To be added to the Priority Guest List and attend New Beginnings, simply RSVP to Danielle Plunkett-Smith at Henry Adams on danielle.plunkettsmith@henryadams.co.uk as there are limited spaces available, or call to register your interest on 01243 521833.

Boston Tea Party can be found at Baffins Lane, Chichester, PO19 1BF and the New Beginnings event takes place on Thursday 26 October between 4pm and 7pm.