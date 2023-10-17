BREAKING
New Lego building workshop in Hastings

Looking for something different for the kids to do? Look no further than the new Lego building workshop at Brickz n Bitz in Hastings.
By Kristel MurphyContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Brickz n Bitz in Hastings are starting their Lego building workshops on Saturday 21st October which will be running all through Half Term, and then every weekend thereafter.

There will be set 1 hour slots which can be booked by either calling on 01424 481174 during shop opening hours, popping in to the shop at 22 Robertson Street, Hastings, or by emailing [email protected]

It is for children ages four years and up, and children must be accompanied by at least 1 adult.

    Workshop FlierWorkshop Flier
    Workshop Flier

    The sessions cost £5.00 and that includes one hour of building time, free squash and there will be hot drinks available to purchase at a low price.

    Please see attached flier for session times.

    Look forward to seeing you all soon.

