New Lego building workshop in Hastings
Looking for something different for the kids to do? Look no further than the new Lego building workshop at Brickz n Bitz in Hastings.
Brickz n Bitz in Hastings are starting their Lego building workshops on Saturday 21st October which will be running all through Half Term, and then every weekend thereafter.
There will be set 1 hour slots which can be booked by either calling on 01424 481174 during shop opening hours, popping in to the shop at 22 Robertson Street, Hastings, or by emailing [email protected]
It is for children ages four years and up, and children must be accompanied by at least 1 adult.
The sessions cost £5.00 and that includes one hour of building time, free squash and there will be hot drinks available to purchase at a low price.
Please see attached flier for session times.
Look forward to seeing you all soon.