The Floral Fringe Fair is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2023 and is making a change.

Floral Fringe Fair 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

It has moved location to Loxwood Meadows, after being held at Leonardslee Gardens, Amberley Museum and Knepp Castle in the past.

It has also changed date to September 2 and 3 2023.

Organisers said: “There will be artists and makers, vintage stalls and plants and flowers. Wildlife stalls. We have some fabulous food stalls. The all-important beer tent. Our vintage tearooms are back, pizzas, fish and chips, a barbecue, Egyptian street food, gin, coffee, cakes, sausage rolls, cheese, grazing platters for picnics, ice creams, some very special doughnuts.

Floral Fringe Fair 2018, Victoria Wilson (Vintage Scoops). Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

“Don’t forget to dress up. Our themes are Steampunk, vintage or just a great hat. We like to think Floral Fringe is a tad eccentric and typically British. It’s going to be a fabulous weekend. The sun will shine as it always does at Floral Fringe Fair!”