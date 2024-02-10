New operators of Hastings’ White Rock Theatre unveil their plans

John Bishop (pic by Rhian Ap Gruffydd)

Nadine Passley, venue director, said: “We are really excited for the future of the White Rock! The Guildhall Trust’s vision and values resonate with what we have already been achieving with our Youth Theatre and community programme so we can’t wait to see how this is expanded. The Trust has exciting plans for the venue in terms of how it wants to develop the programme, the studio space and new events it wants to bring to Hastings, including Dance Live! and a Games Fest.

“Aiming to present the best in live entertainment in East Sussex, The Guildhall Trust plans to introduce a broader programme of live music and shows; develop The Sussex Studio into an intimate performance space with its own unique programme of music, comedy, drama, dance and family theatre; introduce new events including a Games Fest in 2024; deliver a wider Get Involved programme of activities for the community; and invest further into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Guildhall Trust will also be introducing Dance Live!, the school and college dance event that is taking the country by storm, and is excited to announce a brand-new pantomime for 2024 – more details of which will be announced soon.”

Most Popular

Included in the 2024 line-up are the comedians John Bishop, Al Murray, Ben Elton, Chris Moyles 90s Hangover, Jimmy Carr, Jo Brand and Frank Skinner; live music such as Jools Holland and the London African Gospel Choir; and dancing at the Silent Disco.

“Customers of the White Rock Theatre are encouraged to continue their support of the venue by creating a new customer account to stay up to date with all the latest news and offers.